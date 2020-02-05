Sweet Dreams Are Made of These

Bon Mots

The jelly cheesecake bonbon from Palm Springs-based A&S Artisan Chocolate begins with a handmade white chocolate shell. Next, fresh raspberry and strawberry pureé is piped in. Underneath, there’s a layer of white chocolate cream cheese ganache, resulting in a delectable bite that’s both tart and smooth. artisanchocolateps.com

A Mousse Have

The gateau of Belgian chocolate has been on the menu for more than 20 years at Pomme Frite in Palm Springs. Each spoon-slicked bauble of decadent Callebaut chocolate mousse becomes celestial thanks to a generous puddle of crème Anglaise. The final touch of pistachio ignites both palate and passion. pommefrite.com

Devil’s Delight

The newfangled salted caramel chocolate soufflé cake at AC3 Restaurant + Bar in Palm Desert tweaks tradition with the nuance of a savory-spiked center. Lusciously “ooey gooey,” chef Andrew Copley drizzles this warm devil’s food extravaganza with macerated berries when finished — perfect foils to the toasty base notes. It’s delightfully elegant — and it would be a sin not to share. ac3palmdesert.com