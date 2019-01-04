Ryan Coogler can recall watching a film that created such an impact on him as to have him walk away asking questions about life and of himself.

“That’s what brought me to this industry. That’s what brought me to this art form,” Coogler said in accepting the Variety Creative Impact in Directing Award Jan. 4 at the Parker Palm Springs. The brunch was sponsored by AT&T and Cadillac.

“So to be given an award that says you have made people feel like that is just exceptional,” he added.

Coogler’s most recent effort, Black Panther, debuted with a record-setting $520 million opening weekend worldwide earlier this year, and in less than 30 days had surpassed $1 billion at the global box office.