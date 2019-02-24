Are two neighborhoods better than one? A look at the plans underway for the new community of Vibe Palm Springs appears to offer a resounding “Yes.”
The gated development, located not far from Palm Springs International Airport, will be comprised of 164 homes with two overlapping neighborhoods: The QUE with 91 courtyard houses and The LX with 73 single-family residences. [Both names are acronyms: Quintessential, Unexpected and Exceptional (QUE); and Live Extraordinary (LX).]
“Vibe is a gated, destination enclave just blocks from downtown, offering two new home collections that speak to the eclectic, design-savvy buyers who define the Palm Springs market,” said Peter Kiesecker, speaking for GHA Companies, the master developer of Vibe. “We’re delighted that two such notable companies as Woodbridge Pacific Group (WPG) and GHA Companies are our builders for The QUE and The LX.”
Vibe’s amenities include The Cove, an area with a resort-style pool and spa, along with indoor and outdoor social spaces.
WPG is targeting early spring 2019 for the opening of The QUE’s model homes and a completion date of June 2021 for all 91 houses, which will be built in phases of 10. “The homes’ modern courtyard designs reflect the signature aesthetic of Palm Springs architecture,” says Todd Cunningham, principal of Woodbridge Pacific Group. “Subtly varied color blocks, accent materials, and shade elements add interest and animation to striking exterior geometry, presenting clean, contemporary flair.” (The architect for The QUE is Woodley Architectural Group.)
The houses will combine detached designs and paired homes that share a single, common wall and all of them will feature cul-de-sac-inspired motor courts and direct-access garages. The QUE has three floor plans — ranging in size from 1,940 to 2,152 square feet — each with three exterior style choices. “While all are two story, and all feature private decks, the plan layouts are distinctive,” notes Cunningham.
Plan One’s main living spaces have a linear configuration that optimizes the courtyard views of the great room, dining, and kitchen. Plans Two and Three also orient these spaces to the courtyard, but with the kitchen anchoring a corner position. And while Plans Two and Three have master suites on both levels, Plan One has a first-floor master, along with an upstairs guest suite and an extra-large loft.
In Plan One, the main living spaces have a linear configuration that optimizes the courtyard views of the great room, dining, and kitchen. This floor plan has 2,014 square feet, plus a 245-square-foot deck.
“With clean lines, fluid circulation, and abundant natural light defining interior spaces, the QUE’s three model homes will take cues from the airy, indoor/outdoor ambience that is a hallmark of the Palm Springs lifestyle,” says Cunningham.
While specifications are still to be finalized, WPG anticipates that finishes will include designer-selected cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and quartz countertops. The homes will also have energy-efficient windows, doors, and air conditioning units, and WPG will be offering a solar power system as well.
In addition, outdoor decks ranging in size from 222 to 272 square feet are a feature of every home. Enclosed private yards provide the option for a small pool, although “The Cove” section of the community will have a resort-style pool and spa, along with indoor and outdoor social spaces. There will also be two dog parks located at opposite ends of the property.
Spread over 1,940 square feet (with a 222-square-foot deck), Plan Two has upstairs and downstairs master suites and options for ways to configure two of its bedrooms.
Pricing for The QUE homes is anticipated to be from the $500,000s.
For more information on The QUE, contact WPG Senior Sales Counselors Barbara Anderson,760-681-6921, and Tom Laurita, 760-422-9078, or visit QueAtVibe.com and vibepalmsprings.com.
The community’s main entrance will be on Baristo Road, not far from Palm Springs International Airport.
With 2,152 square feet and a 272-square-foot deck, Plan Three also features upstairs and downstairs master suites.