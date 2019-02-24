“With clean lines, fluid circulation, and abundant natural light defining interior spaces, the QUE’s three model homes will take cues from the airy, indoor/outdoor ambience that is a hallmark of the Palm Springs lifestyle,” says Cunningham.

While specifications are still to be finalized, WPG anticipates that finishes will include designer-selected cabinetry, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and quartz countertops. The homes will also have energy-efficient windows, doors, and air conditioning units, and WPG will be offering a solar power system as well.

In addition, outdoor decks ranging in size from 222 to 272 square feet are a feature of every home. Enclosed private yards provide the option for a small pool, although “The Cove” section of the community will have a resort-style pool and spa, along with indoor and outdoor social spaces. There will also be two dog parks located at opposite ends of the property.