Vicky’s of Santa Fe is investing in the next generation of music lovers.

The Indian Wells dining and live entertainment destination recently rolled out Forever Bond 007, a Broadway style song and dance show, to benefit the music education programs for school children in the Coachella Valley. A portion of the series sales proceeds will be donated to The Muses and Patroness Circle of the McCallum Theatre to directly support McCallum Theatre Education.

Featuring Broadway credited performers and music artists, Forever Bond 007 incorporates some of the most well-known Jame Bond movie songs such as “Diamonds Are Forever”, “View To A Kill”, “For Your Eyes Only”, “Skyfall” and many others. In this adrenaline-charged performance, the audience becomes the epicenter of a James Bond adventure steeped in danger, action, and sheer sexiness.

Vicky’s of Santa Fe

45100 Club Drive

Indian Wells, CA 92210

760-345-9770

vickysofsantafe.com