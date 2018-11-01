Life in Greater Palm Springs would pretty much stand still, or at least slow to a walking pace, if not for the automobiles that cruise its streets. But the car scene here differs from most in that the Coachella Valley has a particularly high concentration of well-preserved vintage automobiles.

The sight of cool old cars being driven, often on a daily basis, is woven into the fabric of this area along with the celebrity-owned homes, architectural masterpieces, luxury golf resorts, and breathtaking geological formations. But the famously fabulous automobiles are unique among the desert’s signature attractions in that, being automobiles, they move. We don’t go to them, as we would pay a visit to Frank Sinatra’s house; they come to us under their own power. You can’t bury your face in your phone for long, because like a shooting star, they’re gone as quickly as they appear.

But where do they live? Who’s driving them? Where do these cars spend the night? We can’t account for them all, but we know one particular roof under which at least 100 of Palm Springs’ coolest vintage cars reside. This seven-unit warehouse, situated somewhere within the Palm Springs city limits — which, for security purposes, is as specific as the tenants will allow us to be about its location — is as innocuous-looking on the outside as an industrial building gets, but over the span of a dozen years starting in 2005 and culminating in 2017, car collectors have occupied all seven of the warehouse’s 2,000- to 8,000-square-foot units — one of whom jokingly calls the building “The Secret Palm Springs Car Museum.”

This story might be your only chance to see what’s inside.