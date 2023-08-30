Visit the Donaldson Futuro House on Idyllwild Home Tour

In the mountains above Palm Springs, at about 6,000 feet in elevation, a bright yellow relic rises from the rocky floor. It looks as if aliens flew in and landed it among the trees. The famous Space Age landmark is the Donaldson Futuro House, designed by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen and named in honor of owner Milford Wayne Donaldson’s meticulous restoration effort. Its design dates back to 1968, a year before the United States landed on the moon, and it is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

On Sept. 16, the owner is offering a rare chance to go inside this gem as a major highlight of the Idyllwild Area Historical Society’s annual Home Tour. Five other “beautifully preserved” homes, one with a “breathtaking artist’s studio” will be included — each is opening to the public for the first time. Ticket proceeds support the historical society’s museum and archives.

The 520-square-foot interior comprises a bedroom, bathroom, dining area, and lounge. Fans consider the innovative dwelling to be a representation of postwar optimism about technology and the economy, as well as a reflection of the general increase in leisure time. Approximately 100 prefabricated Futuro Houses were built before the oil embargo in the late ’70s caused a slowdown in plastics production. An estimated 68 remain standing today, located in faraway places like New Zealand, Estonia, and even Antarctica.

Other viewings on the tour include one of Idyllwild’s oldest residences, the Foley Cabin, dating back to 1910, plus a 1930s Fishing Cabin with a bridge that leads to an artist’s studio.