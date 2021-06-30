Vista Cove Senior Living

Floyd Rhoades, Vista Cove’s founder and CEO, has more than four decades of experience working in long-term care. Beginning his career as a Presbyterian pastor, he was later employed in a series of skilled nursing, assisted living, and mental health facilities. He worked as an administrator that led to becoming the CEO of several national companies and opened Vista Cove 15 years ago by acquiring a property in Rancho Mirage that was designed specifically for memory care.

Memory care communities are for individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, and this 56-bed community, comprising two buildings in a quiet residential neighborhood, makes it ideal to care for residents. “Most memory care programs in the Coachella Valley consist of a wing within an assisted living building,” Rhoades says. “We have an entire campus, which gives us more specialization, more focus.”