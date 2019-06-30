Bright Idea

You know you’re in for something special when the home you’re about to enter has a charming, curvilinear path that leads to double-glass entry doors flanked by flagstone walls. Stunning mountain views surround this tastefully remodelled residence situated on an over one-third-acre corner lot in the quiet, westerly section of beautiful Vista Las Palmas in Palm Springs. The four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, 3,369-square-foot home has a modern, contemporary aesthetic that’s fresh, bright, and enlivened by a neutral color palette.

The main house features three bedrooms (one currently used as an office), 2.5 bathrooms and a huge family room that opens onto a new, gourmet kitchen with GE Monogram appliances, stone floors, black lacquer cabinets, and granite countertops, including a section with under-counter seating. The master bedroom has access to the pool and its en-suite is outfitted with marble countertops and floors. A large glass wall in the shower has mountain views that make you feel as if you are showering outdoors. The home’s other bathrooms have similar high-end finishes.

The formal living room—with vaulted, beamed ceilings and a fireplace—and dining area have walls of glass that showcase the pool area. The home’s flowing floor plan is perfect for entertaining large gatherings of family and friends as the indoor and outdoor areas are separated only by those walls of glass with sliders that open to the exterior. The serene and welcoming backyard offers complete privacy, a covered outdoor entertainment area, and fabulous mountain views. Enjoy a seat at the unique built-in bar and barbecue area that’s adjacent to the sparkling, south-facing pool with waterfalls and a raised spa.