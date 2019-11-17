Welcome, Matte

Chrome? Brass? Or muster the bravado to mix metals? The dilemma is enough to trigger sleepless nights in anyone embarking on a bathroom revamp. Vola has a solution.

It is the same solution the bath accessories manufacturer has offered since 1968 but with more options. Consider skipping the metallic hassle altogether and opting for made-in-Denmark quality by an enduring designer.

Several years after the Egg Chair hatched, Arne Jacobsen set out to produce a groundbreaking modern faucet. His first prototypes for Vola were in gray and orange. The collection of fixtures has since expanded to include 27 finishes, from vivid pink, grass green, and lemon yellow to matte black and now, textural matte white — with three metal finishes thrown in for the masses.