A Gift for Forever

Tradition dictates that a partner gift exchange precedes the ceremony, typically the night before or morning of the big day. While this could be as simple and budget-friendly as a handwritten love note or a snack box filled with their favorite treats, fine jewelry or an heirloom timepiece makes for an incredible keepsake.

Discuss gifting parameters as a couple in advance to ensure you’re both on the same page when it comes to budget and wedding wearability. (Do you want them to wear this during the ceremony? Do they need something specific to complete their look?)

To get some advice on gift shopping — and other jewelry-related to-dos — we turn to diamond expert and custom jewelry designer Raju Mehta, owner of El Paseo Jewelers in Palm Desert.

Set a realistic budget: “Have a price in your mind, and remember you’re always going to spend more than that.”



Take a hint: “Find out what your significant other likes. A lot of people have no clue what the other person likes. Believe me, your significant other is always giving you hints. If you are buying something for yourself, make the choice yourself. Don’t let your partner push you toward something you don’t like.”



Keep it clean: “A few days before you get married, get the ring polished so the ring is clean and and looking beautiful. We offer that service free, whether or not you buy from us. We’ll deliver it back to you in three to four days.”

Deeper Meanings

Accessorize with precious materials that represent your love.

Diamonds: The hardest stone imbues strength, love, power, and good health.

Gold: Drive, success, prosperity, and compassion permeate the yellow variety.

Silver: Said to stoke hope, tenderness, clarity, and unconditional love.

Pearl: This beautiful creation cultivates wisdom, integrity, calmness, and purity.

Ruby: The red stone brings good fortune, courage, passion, and enthusiasm.

Sapphire: Abundance, joy, trust, and patience are traits of the blue gem.

Emerald: Viridescence fosters growth, creativity, loyalty, and integrity.