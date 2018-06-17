Boutique Hotels
The designer décor at these intimate hideaways may be decoration enough.
Chic and on trend, these boutique hotels roll out the red carpet for wedding couples and their friends and family. Outdoor courtyards strung with lights welcome day-to-night affairs, which can flow across several spaces within the property so you’ll feel like you have the place all to yourselves. Stick around for a few days to lounge by the pool and gaze into each other’s eyes — many couples extend their stay after the festivities because they’re simply too relaxed to leave.
You’ll be back for your anniversary: Alcazar Palm Springs, Arrive Palm Springs, Avalon Hotel and Bungalows, Colt’s Lodge, Holiday House, Hotel El Cid, Hotel Paseo, Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, La Serena Villas, Los Arboles Hotel, Parker Palm Springs, Sparrows Lodge, Triada Palm Springs.
Gotta Be Glamorous
Classic properties make a grand statement.
An air of exclusivity surrounds these destinations, where the settings are elegant and extravagant, even before you add your personal touch. Known for ultimate views and five-star service, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage sets weddings atop a bluff on a terrace or lawn. Or take over one of the area’s most beautiful private homes: Past the tall hedge and double doors, you’ll find a fully appointed estate ready for a weekend of memories.
Treat your guests to luxurious seclusion at: Bougainvillea Estate, Casa de los Arcos, Casa de Monte Vista, Cielo Estate, Colony 29, Desert Ridge Estate, Dinah Shore Estate, Henry Mancini Estate, La Chureya Estate, The Pond Estate, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, The Solomon Estate.
Find hidden spots for photos across the 6 acres of Colony 29 in Palm Springs.
The Party Starts Now
This song’s for you, Grandma. High-energy hotels make a dancer out of everyone.
If your wedding is the best excuse to throw a screamin’ bash, check in a few days early and succumb to the time of your life. Laced with just enough urban edge and a serious pool scene, these social hotels convenient to downtown keep the party rolling all night long. Each has at least one restaurant and a cocktail lounge, which means everyone will know where to find you. Amenities such as lobby billiards at the Riviera and in-room record players at the Ace make these hotels the place to go for bachelor and bachelorette parties, too.
Synchronized swimmers make a splash with guests at Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.
For Instagram-worthy events, check out: Ace Hotel & Swim Club, Hard Rock Hotel Palm Springs, Riviera Palm Springs, Saguaro Palm Springs, V Palm Springs.
At Joshua Tree National Park, nature’s terrain plays host to weddings and elopements.
Rustic and Real
Free spirits take a shine to locales with untamed beauty.
Big sky above, mountain vistas on every side, and acreage to spare — these sites will appeal to those who want to feel a connection to the natural world as they make their biggest commitment. Get that grounded feeling at a luxurious ranch right in town, or flee to the outskirts of the High Desert and ride off into the night on horseback. Care for a twirl on a starlit dance floor or a seat around an open fire? Gatherings at these spots are sweet and familial.
Act naturally at: Boulder House, Crazy Horse Ranch, Genuine Draft Horse Ranch, Huell Howser’s The Wheelhouse, The Inn at the Ruin, Joshua Tree National Park, Le Haut Désert Aerie, Makerville, Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, The Ranch House at The Lautner Compound, Smoke Tree Ranch, Sunset Ranch Oasis, Tumbleweed Sanctuary Garden & Labyrinth.
Midcentury Cool
Architectural bliss sets the stage for a retro party that’s pure Palm Springs.
The valley has the highest concentration of midcentury modern architecture around the globe, so why not take advantage of the stylish digs on offer? Choose from one of history’s finest hotels or private estates, built while the Rat Pack ruled. These indoor-outdoor masterpieces from the 1950s and ’60s gleam with glass-walled living rooms, period furnishings, and poolside party spaces. Plan accordingly with an appropriate soundtrack, attire, signature cocktails, and a mod set of wheels for cruising around town.
These locales will have you swingin’ like Sinatra: The Amado, Arthur Elrod’s Escape, Caliente Tropics, Casa Verona, Del Marcos Hotel, Desert Hills, Desert Riviera Hotel, Frederick Loewe Estate, Gene Autry residence at Parker Palm Springs, The Hideaway, The Lautner Compound, L’Horizon Resort & Spa, The Monkey Tree Hotel, Orbit In, Palm Springs Rendezvous, Ruby Montana’s Coral Sands Inn, Skylark Hotel, Twin Palms Frank Sinatra Estate.
Renowned architect William Cody designed L’Horizon Resort & Spa in 1952.
Golf Resorts
Wedding weekends begin with lush fairways and fairy-tale ballrooms.
You don’t need to swing a club to get cozy with an immaculate golf course surrounded by mountain panoramas. The events teams at these wedding-ready hot spots love to help you plan every detail, keeping your guests happy from the moment they arrive. Dramatic venues — from fairways by the lake to ballrooms with glittering chandeliers and custom dance floors — and posh honeymoon suites are part of the package. Forget about driving around town all weekend: Restaurants, tennis courts, pools, spas, kids’ activities, and at least 18 championship holes are all on the property. Let your planner coordinate a family tournament, welcome party on the terrace, and send-off brunch.
A sunset affair at Indian Wells Golf Resort.
Hit the links and get hitched at: Classic Club, Desert Falls Country Club, Desert Willow Golf Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs, Escena Golf Club, Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Indian Canyons Golf Resort, Indian Wells Country Club, Indian Wells Golf Resort, JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, La Quinta Resort & Club, Marriott’s Shadow Ridge Golf Resort, Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, Mission Hills Country Club, Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa, Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Woodhaven Country Club.
Moorten Botanical Garden is home to 3,000 examples of desert plants.
Gardens and Grounds
Love’s always in bloom at these fresh-air escapes with natural backdrops.
The splendor of a spectacular landscape meets the privacy of your own backyard at these multifaceted properties. Let the desert reveal its softer side, dotted with lakes, lagoons, waterfalls, fountains, and multiple pools. These native surroundings or manicured gardens will serve as a botanical canvas for your impeccable taste and signature style.
Find outdoor beauty at: The Chateau at Lake La Quinta, Corona Yacht Club, Cree Estate, Eldorado Polo Club, Empire Polo Club, Jackalope Ranch, Moorten Botanical Garden, Old Polo Estate, The Park at The Lautner Compound, Thousand Palms Oasis Preserve.
Far from the Norm
An original couple + an atypical venue = an offbeat celebration.
Buck the trends at an unconventional location that incorporates an element of surprise. Add your creative spin to the photogenic environs, from live animals to contemporary art. Say your vows in a museum by night, express yourselves in a white tented photo studio, join the animals at the zoo, or whisk your guests up the scenic mountainside in the world’s largest rotating tram car — because love is in the air.
For anything-but-traditional venues, try: The Living Desert Zoo & Gardens, Living Free Animal Sanctuary, Magical Adventures Balloon Rides, Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, Palm Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs Art Museum, Salvation Mountain, Snapshot Palm Springs.
Magical Adventures Balloon Rides is one of several local companies that offer airborne weddings.
Historical Landmarks
Charm never goes out of style at a storied romantic retreat.
When hosted at a timeless hideaway, your wedding becomes part of a larger love story. Some of these quaint, small hotels date back to the 1920s and ’30s, but their Spanish architecture and serene Old Palm Springs ambiance live on. With quiet, flower-lined pathways for wandering, fountain-filled courtyards, and charming rooms to hole up in, these properties have enchanted the lovestruck for decades. Clawfoot tubs, private patios, and decadent breakfasts are among the amenities at these tranquil venues.
Make history at: Amin Casa, Casa Cody, Colony Palms Hotel, Ingleside Inn, Korakia Pensione, O’Donnell House, Sand Acre Estate, Spencer’s Restaurant, Villa Royale Inn, The Willows Historic Palm Springs Inn.
The five-bedroom Sand Acre Estate dates back to 1933.