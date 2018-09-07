The Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS® (PSRAR) has raised over $100,000 in financial and product donations for its annual food drive to benefit Well in the Desert.

Members of the Special Events committee, led by co-chairs Cindi Monaco and Tony Vaccaro, spearheaded The Feed The Hungry Project, which began in July with a kick-off party at a luxury Palm Springs home provided by The Louis Hampton team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Twenty real estate offices in Palm Springs collected food, clothing, toiletries and financial contributions for the last six weeks from Realtors, clients, and local businesses. Their efforts more than doubled the amount of contributions in previous years.

Participating offices competed for the Largest Donation Prize and also the Best Decorated Donation Box, and their efforts were recognized at a closing party held Aug. 30 at a luxury home in Palm Springs. Berkshire Hathaway Home Services represented both homes.

Bennion Deville Homes’ South Palm Springs office provided the largest donation with close competition from Tarbell Realtors and Douglas Elliman Realty. The fabulously decorated box prize was won by Tarbell Realtors with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage close behind.

“Bennion Deville Homes is proud to take home the honors as the top fundraiser in this year’s PSRAR food drive,” says Dean Foster of the Bennion Deville South Palm Springs office. “The friendly competition is always popular among our agents, staff, and clients but the underlying cause is crucial to our community. What Well in the Desert does for the Greater Palm Springs Area is vital to helping those who need help now and again with a hot meal, new clothing, and other necessities to live a better quality of life. We are honored to continue the long-standing partnership Bennion Deville Homes and PSRAR enjoy with Well in the Desert and would like to thank everyone who donated items or money. Their contributions helped us raise double the goal we set for this year’s drive.”

Winners were announced at the Wrap Up Party, sponsored by Tiffany Denton Wolf of Founder’s Alliance and catered by Eight4Nine Restaurant. In-Kind Sponsors included Bryan Ozur of First American Home Warranty, Eight4Nine Restaurant, Sandy Swett of Red Door Pictures, Steven Salisbury of Video by Steven Salisbury and Randee Bayne of Palm Springs Life Homes. The event was held at a magnificent multi-million dollar contemporary home, currently on the market and represented by Kenny Jervis of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. The open-floor plan of the home located at 599 Camino Calidad easily held the almost 200 guests.

PSRAR President George Rider, of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, was honored to present Arlene Rosenthal, president of Well in the Desert, with this enormous donation. More than 150 volunteers made this event a record-breaking success.

“It’s a proud moment for our association to announce the results of our food drive to assist Well in the Desert,” says Rider. “We sincerely support the enormous effort that the staff of Well in the Desert make to impact the lives of those in our city who do without, each day. Part of our core standards is community outreach, and I think we see it brought to new heights today. This event has proven to be our most successful food drive event with donations valued at over $100,000. The level of participation from our offices, our agents, and their clients has been overwhelming. Our volunteers, who never fail to impress us, have truly brought a new level of dedication to this event. We are so fortunate to be a part of this very special group of people, who not only make up our association, but stand at the forefront of an unfeigned generosity in our community. I offer, wholeheartedly, a very special thank you to each of you.”

Participating real estate offices included: Bennion Deville Homes Palm Springs North and South, Palm Desert; Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Capitis Real Estate; Carrington Real Estate; Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Douglas Elliman Real Estate; EXP Realty; HK Lane/Christies International Real Estate; HomeSmart Professionals; Leaskou Partners; Pacific Sotheby’s Mid-town and South Palm Springs; Paul Kaplan; Re/Max Desert Properties; Re/Max Consultants; Tarbell Realtors, and The Agency Palm Springs & Palm Desert Offices.