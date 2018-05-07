It was 8:30 a.m. on a Tuesday at the Avalon Hotel & Bungalows Palm Springs, and a sea of yoga mats, each accompanied by an eco-friendly bottle of Flow water and a folded white hand towel, were neatly lined up on a pristinely manicured lawn. As is typical of a late March morning in the Coachella Valley, the sky was a bright, solid blue; it was 75 degrees; and a jasmine-scented breeze blew lightly.

About 30 women in workout wear chatted affably as they took their places for the Le Sweat class led by fitness master Charlee Atkins. The women, ages 21 through mid-50s, were on day three of a four-day wellness retreat hosted by New York–based lifestyle brand Well+Good.