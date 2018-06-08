Dani Burling

shaman at Two Bunch Palms in Desert Hot Springs

Burling aims to connect her Two Bunch Palms clients with the innate wisdom of their souls.

She relies on many spiritual modalities to help those on a journey toward healing, facilitating a spectrum of individual and group wellness workshops, from energy-clearing sessions to blessing ceremonies to sound and hypnotherapy. Burling also dips into the natural powers of water and heat — one client claims the hot springs spoke to her, audibly urging her to receive their healing medicine. It doesn’t get more powerful than that.

What’s so great about the hot springs?

These waters, between 94 and 105 degrees, hold the healing mineral of lithium, which enhances our mood.

Are the benefits noticeable?

Many have claimed the waters take away their aches and pains, and they sleep so much better. The warmth and healing minerals calm the muscles and reduce stress, which allows the body to relax into the sacred energy of the land and each individual’s unique experiences.

