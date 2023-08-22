West Dermatology Strives to Protect Your Skin

Rancho Mirage office: Diana Garza PA-C, James O’Connell, M.D., John Montgomery Yost, M.D., M.P.H.; Pamela Broska, MD; Christine Fernandez, MHS, PA-C; Matthew Smith, MPA-C.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY WEST DERMATOLOGY
Nothing compares to the joys of desert living, but the dry, sunny climate can wreak havoc on your skin. A trusted and experienced dermatologist is your ideal partner to protect your skin and help you achieve your skin health goals.
Founded in 1962 by Dr. J. Robert West, West Dermatology opened its first desert office in Palm Springs more than 20 years ago. With a second location in Rancho Mirage and more locations across California, Arizona, Texas, and Nevada, West Dermatology is committed to providing comprehensive dermatology services and education to patients so they can have “Healthy Skin for Life™.”
Our team of board-certified dermatologists includes Dr. Pamela Broska, Dr. James O’Connell, Dr. Ronald Shiell, and Dr. John M. Yost. Dr. Broska and Dr. O’Connell trained at UC Irvine, Dr. Shiell trained at UC San Francisco, and Dr. Yost trained at NYU. They practice alongside a talented group of certified physician assistants that includes Matthew Smith, MPA-C; Diana Garza, PA-C; Roger Bellamy, MPAP-PA; and Christine Fernandez, MHS, PA-C. Our industry-leading team provides comprehensive dermatologic services and prioritizes clinical outcomes and patient experience above all else.
Whether you are struggling with acne, eczema, psoriasis, or skin cancer, our team is ready to care for your skin health.
Palm Springs office: Roger Bellamy, MPAP-PA, and Ronald Shiell, MD. Not pictured: John Yost, M.D., M.P.H.
Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. Our providers diagnose and treat all forms of skin cancer, and Drs. Broska and Shiell perform multiple Mohs procedures each week. As your partner in skincare, West Dermatology provides full-body skin exams that include hair and nails.
As people age, their skin begins to lose some of its luster and elasticity. Our cosmetic dermatologists are here for those patients interested in cosmetic services. Experience cutting-edge aesthetic treatments with our advanced services, including Botox, fillers, and lasers. We also offer customizable cosmetic treatments with our radio frequency micro-needling device, Potenza! Tighten, firm, and rejuvenate your skin, diminish signs of aging, blemishes, and stimulate hair growth. Unleash your skin’s potential in just a few transformative sessions. Enhance your skincare routine with the proven, medical-grade products available at our clinics, tailored to address your specific concerns.
We invite you to stop by our offices in Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage to meet our team and experience what makes West Dermatology so special.
Palm Springs Office
340 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. A205
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-325-5588
Rancho Mirage Office
72785 Frank Sinatra Drive, Ste. 101
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-969-5900