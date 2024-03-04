What to Wear to Fashion Week El Paseo, According to Local Stylist

Local stylist Robyn Howard, owner of Key to Your Closet, has orchestrated many memorable looks for clients attending prominent events and galas in Greater Palm Springs. With Fashion Week El Paseo returning March 15–21, we turned to Howard for a bit of advice.

Working a little vintage glamour into your wardrobe is a must for Howard. “I’m a girl who loves feathers,” she enthuses. “We could buy an enormous piece of chiffon fabric in a color that makes you feel absolutely gorgeous and have it trimmed in feathers. It could be worn over a simple little frock, and no one will look like you.”