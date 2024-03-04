What to Wear to Fashion Week El Paseo, According to Local Stylist

Guests showcased fun styles at Fashion Week El Paseo 2023. Here, Norma and Brissa Castañeda shine in metallics.
PHOTO BY DAVID CROTTY
Local stylist Robyn Howard, owner of Key to Your Closet, has orchestrated many memorable looks for clients attending prominent events and galas in Greater Palm Springs. With Fashion Week El Paseo returning March 15–21, we turned to Howard for a bit of advice.
Working a little vintage glamour into your wardrobe is a must for Howard. “I’m a girl who loves feathers,” she enthuses. “We could buy an enormous piece of chiffon fabric in a color that makes you feel absolutely gorgeous and have it trimmed in feathers. It could be worn over a simple little frock, and no one will look like you.”
Janessa Harris.
PHOTO BY JONATHAN WYNNE
Whether styling for everyday wear or for a special event, Howard suggests playing up your favorite attributes. “I love creating for the individual, but I also love to teach them to look at themselves and say, ‘I really do have this going on for me.’ ”
For whimsical accessories and other wear, Howard loves The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five, a collective of 15 stores housed in a pink E. Stewart Williams building in Palm Springs. “Each booth is enough to make your mouth water. They bring a little bit of France and Morocco to the desert. Every time I go into that place, I come out inspired.”
For luxury design, Howard often turns to Gucci on El Paseo in Palm Desert. “I don’t know many people who don’t smile when they say the word Gucci,” she says.
But sometimes you want to veer off the beaten path. Opened last year in Palm Springs, The Webster tops Howard’s list for elevated and easy-to-browse styles. (Bonus: The modern ambiance will compel you to step out of your comfort zone.) “What I love about The Webster is the curation,” Howard says. “It brings phenomenal design, status, and style to the desert.”
Attentive service pairs with one of the largest selections of top brands at Saks Fifth Avenue, located at The Gardens on El Paseo. “The key to their store is the team that works with them,” Howard reports. “They help shoppers navigate each department with depth and confidence.” Considering Saks is located next door to Fashion Week’s big white tents, you could theoretically pop in for an outfit change moments before the event.
Guest with philanthropic sponsor Bobbi Lampros.
PHOTO BY JONATHAN WYNNE
Add a little vintage to your ensemble at The Fine Art of Design, which notably carries a dedicated selection of plus-size options. “The owner has a highly curative mind when it comes to fashion and style and also the most generous heart and spirit in regards to how he presents vintage clothing.”
Overall, Howard’s top tip is to wear whatever makes you feel glamorous. Especially when it comes to Fashion Week El Paseo, where runway shows and pop-up shopping events celebrate style, fashion design, and fantasy.
Susan Canovan.
PHOTO BY DAVID CROTTY
Dr. Raila Horne and Marylyn Gladstein.
PHOTO BY DAVID CROTTY
Craig Magaw and Craig Gordon.
PHOTO BY JONATHAN WYNNE
the hit list
Where to find what you need.
The Shops at Thirteen Forty-Five
1345 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
theshopsat1345.com
Gucci
73585 El Paseo, Suite 1112, Palm Desert
gucci.com
The Webster
850 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
thewebster.com
Saks Fifth Avenue
73555 El Paseo, Palm Desert
saksfifthavenue.com
The Fine Art of Design
73717 Highway 111, Palm Desert
thefineartofdesign.com