Greater Palm Springs Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

Spencer’s Restaurant

Enjoy a savory three-course Thanksgiving meal at Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs. Start your evening off with your choice of butternut squash soup, baby arugula and Belgian endive salad, or a shrimp cocktail with Russian horseradish sauce. Guests have six entrées to choose from, with options including traditional oven-roasted turkey with raisin-walnut stuffing, prime rib with a side of garlic mashed potatoes and green beans, rack of lamb, and chicken Dijon. Pescatarians can enjoy grilled Hawaiian mahi-mahi or a honey-mustard-glazed Scottish salmon filet. Top it off with a perfect holiday pairing: a morsel of pumpkin pie and a pecan square topped with whipped cream and strawberries. Seating times are available from noon to 8 p.m.

Desert Willow

Bring your friends and family to indulge in a Thanksgiving buffet at the beautiful Desert Willow Golf Resort in Palm Desert. The experience begins with a complimentary glass of Champagne. When it comes to the buffet, the chef will present an array of soups, salads, and starters. A carving station will offer roasted turkey breast with gravy and cranberry sauce and Denver-cut ribeye. Sides include stuffing, mashed potatoes, baked yams, and other festive options. Have a sweet tooth? Make your way to the dessert station for a sweet treat — you won’t want to miss the fresh-baked pies.