Where to Dine With a Golf Course View

Bellatrix Restaurant & Wine Bar

Classic Club, Palm Desert

Post 18th hole (or not), grab a table for cocktails, supper, or this restaurant’s ongoing Wine Lunch Series, offered through May. The latter features “menus that truly show the full range of our culinary team,” says Classic Club food and beverage director Anthony Nespoli. A passion for innovative cuisine prepared with local and organic ingredients fuels the culinary offerings, while cocktail selections also change seasonally based on what’s fresh. A Wine Spectator Award reflects Bellatrix’s biggest draw; uncork at the bar or in the main dining room (both cultivate a warm Mediterranean feel) or head to the wraparound patio, where Nespoli notes, the “mountains create stunning backdrops at sunset.”

Ernie’s Bar & Grill

PGA West, La Quinta

For a refined gastropub experience, Ernie’s marries simple, made-from-scratch cuisine with a contemporary twist. Dine indoors or alfresco, where an expansive patio with double fire pits overlooks the fairway and fan palms. A floor-to-ceiling wine wall caters to oenophiles, but beer and cocktail enthusiasts won’t have anything to whine about — delicious options abound on both menus. Dress up or down and make the experience whatever you want it to be.