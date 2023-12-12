Where to Eat in La Quinta? Twenty6, Of Course!

Serving comfort classics for breakfast, lunch, and dinner using locally sourced ingredients, Twenty6 is perhaps best known for its takes on eggs Benedict, prepared one of three ways: with classic Canadian bacon, Scottish smoked salmon, or portobello mushrooms. Pair any with the Bloody Maria, made with house-infused jalapeño tequila, and brunch doesn’t get much better.

Salads, burgers, flatbreads, and shareables like crispy Brussels sprouts round out the afternoon and evening offerings. All dishes are made with fresh, seasonal ingredients, which means that while guests can always rely on finding their favorite meals on the menu, they can also find innovative and creative combinations that quickly become new favorites.

Whether it’s brunch, happy hour, or an elegant dinner you crave, Twenty6 ensures every moment is delicious.