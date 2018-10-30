Where to Eat in Palm Springs

Eight4nine Restaurant & Lounge

849 N. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs

760-325-8490

eight4nine.com

If there’s one word to describe Eight4Nine, it’s eclectic, according to co-owner Willie Rhine. “The décor, the menu items, the prices — our guests can have a different experience every time they are here,” he says.

Visitors can choose to gather in the dining room, share small plates in the lounge, linger over lunch or brunch on the patio, or simply sip a signature cocktail at the backlit white-onyx bar. Rhine — who opened the spot with celebrity photographer John Paschal in 2015 — calls the décor farmhouse meets modern. The sprawling space boasts Louis XIV ghost chairs, a mix of whimsical chandeliers, and a stunning 30-foot outdoor firewall.You may recognize the space from TV, as Eight4Nine hosted the wedding reception for Shahs of Sunset stars Reza Farahan and Adam Neely.

Eight4Nine has also been featured on House Hunters and Basketball Wives.While chef Israel Jimenez’s menu changes seasonally, popular dishes stay put year-round, including fried Petaluma chicken and Rhine’s personal favorite, grilled Scottish steelhead trout.