Where to Get Expert Golf Club Fittings in Greater Palm Springs

“Golf is a challenging sport,” says Tim Newbolt, master club fitter at True Spec Golf in Palm Desert. “That’s why it’s important to be properly fit and have golf clubs built for your specific needs and unique swing. This doesn’t just improve your score — it makes the game more enjoyable overall.”

Several factors should be considered when selecting where to get fit for clubs. It’s important to weigh the costs and find out which heads and shafts are available to test. If you hit indoors, weather conditions will be neutralized, which is more conducive to experimenting with different golf balls (an area that’s often overlooked). Outdoor fittings bring the elements back into play, allowing you to choose between different targets, sightlines, shot shapes, and types of turf and lie.

Find the equipment and environment that best suit your game. Here are five places to get fit for golf clubs in Greater Palm Springs.

Head for Cover

The indoor hitting bays at PGA Tour Superstore eliminate variables, making for a great place to start. The Palm Desert facility offers free fittings (by appointment or walk-in) for every club in the bag and from all the major club makers. With both stock and upgrade shafts available, the selection will cover almost every player’s swing. If your swing dynamics fall outside the available off-the-shelf club components, for a fee, the Superstore’s newly opened private fitting studio provides access to premium and custom shafts that may not be available when purchasing direct from manufacturers.