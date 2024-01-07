Where to See Art in the Coachella Valley

Using oil paint, sand collected during her travels, cold wax medium, graphite, charcoal, oil stick, and pastel, as well as potter carving tools and sandpaper, Leonard’s works present a minimalist color palette, featuring expressive line work and diverse surface textures.

Her works on paper are intuitive and process driven, creating one off prints, ghost prints, and Chine Collé using oil relief inks, collage materials, her own created materials, and an etching press. Her monotype print work is also multidimensional and ethereal. Leonard never begins with the end in mind but rather allows the process to lead the way.

Leonard’s work can be found in numerous private collections across the U.S., Hong Kong, London, U.K., Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Switzerland. Her studio is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment.

68845 Perez Road, Bldg. H Studio 13

Cathedral City, CA 92234760-601-5998

kipleeart.com