Where to See Art in the Coachella Valley

“Free Love,” an oil on canvas by Gia Galeet.
A Gallery Fine art
Israeli artist Gia Galeet is mostly a self-taught artist whose style can best be described as organic/raw-abstract/neo-expressionism. Her work is meant to be an invitation for viewers to explore their own thoughts and feelings without judgment or criticism from others. She strives to create art that is open to interpretation and allows for multiple perspectives, making it a kind of visual Rorschach test. Through her work, she hopes to bring people together to create a more loving and peaceful world. See it at A Gallery Fine Art in Palm Desert.
73956 El Paseo
Palm Desert, CA 92262
760-346-8885
agalleryfineart.com
Anne Bedrick poses in her gallery space.
Anne Bedrick
An enthusiastic desert transplant, Bedrick lives in Palm Springs year-round. The marks and rhythms in her paintings reflect both her New York roots and the quiet expansiveness of the desert that now surrounds her. Her paintings are colorful and thought-provoking, giving a different experience each time you look at them. Collected internationally, Bedrick’s work ranges from small, intimate pieces to large installations. She also welcomes commissions. Visit her gallery/studio or her website to see available works. Hours: 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Wed.–Sat. and 5–8 p.m. on the First Friday of every month, October–June, for the Perez Art District’s
Art Walk.
68845 Perez Road, Ste. H-27
Cathedral City, CA 92234
914-522-4127
annebedrick.com
Kippi Leonard Gallery
Working from her Cathedral City studio, Kippi Leonard creates compositions imbued with tension, stillness, and depth with an evocative interplay between elements within her paintings as she layers rich colors onto raw linen and birch panel. Her body of work is innovative in approach, with Leonard preferring to paint flat and work around the surface adding layers from many different perspectives with unearthed moments of color revealed during her process.
Kippi Leonard.
Using oil paint, sand collected during her travels, cold wax medium, graphite, charcoal, oil stick, and pastel, as well as potter carving tools and sandpaper, Leonard’s works present a minimalist color palette, featuring expressive line work and diverse surface textures.
Her works on paper are intuitive and process driven, creating one off prints, ghost prints, and Chine Collé using oil relief inks, collage materials, her own created materials, and an etching press. Her monotype print work is also multidimensional and ethereal. Leonard never begins with the end in mind but rather allows the process to lead the way.
Leonard’s work can be found in numerous private collections across the U.S., Hong Kong, London, U.K., Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Switzerland. Her studio is open Thursday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment.
68845 Perez Road, Bldg. H Studio 13
Cathedral City, CA 92234760-601-5998
kipleeart.com
Lynda Keeler’s studio in Palm Springs.
desert open studios
A free self-guided art tour across the Coachella Valley on January 26, 27 and 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Meet more than 150 area artists and observe their processes, purchase artwork, and explore spaces usually not open to outsiders. For more information including interactive maps and artists bios visit, desertopenstudios.com.