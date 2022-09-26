Where to Stay in Palm Springs: Vacation Rentals

They also offer beachy abodes on Catalina Island. Together with their sister brands Catalina Island Vacation Rentals and Palm Springs Rental Agency, the company represents more vacation rentals and annual leasing properties than any other locally owned agency in California. Once you experience a private vacation home, crowded hotels become a thing of the past.

Vacation Palm Springs

901 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B200

Palm Springs

800-544-0300

vacationpalmsprings.com

Short- and long-term stays with luxurious amenities are the specialty here. Locally based teams work to ensure your home away from home is comfortable, clean, and ready to host you for the most amazing desert holiday. Many rental options include private pools, hot tubs, and on-site golf or tennis courts.