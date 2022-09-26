oranj palm vacation homes

Where to Stay in Palm Springs: Vacation Rentals

Oranj Palm, Vacation Palm Springs, and Natural Retreats each offer a unique and memorable experience for that perfect getaway to the desert.

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

1775 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 205 palm springs
855-443-1986
oranjpalm.com

The perfect Greater Palm Springs getaway starts with the perfect pad. Oranj Palm has curated vacation rentals in the desert since 1972, with Instagrammable properties available from Palm Springs to La Quinta.

Enjoy the space and tranquility of a private home in the most desirable neighborhoods for morning walks, mountain views, and proximity to the action.
Whether it’s a swingin’ mid-mod Alexander, a classic Tuscan-style villa on a golf course, or an elegant eight-bedroom tennis estate, Oranj Palm has the best selection of getaways in the Coachella Valley.

They also offer beachy abodes on Catalina Island. Together with their sister brands Catalina Island Vacation Rentals and Palm Springs Rental Agency, the company represents more vacation rentals and annual leasing properties than any other locally owned agency in California. Once you experience a private vacation home, crowded hotels become a thing of the past.

Vacation Palm Springs

901 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. B200
Palm Springs
800-544-0300
vacationpalmsprings.com

Short- and long-term stays with luxurious amenities are the specialty here. Locally based teams work to ensure your home away from home is comfortable, clean, and ready to host you for the most amazing desert holiday. Many rental options include private pools, hot tubs, and on-site golf or tennis courts.

Natural Retreats

515 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
760-272-5174
naturalretreats.com

Representing luxury vacation rentals from Palm Springs to Joshua Tree and Lake Tahoe to New Hampshire, Natural Retreats invites its guests to “open the door to more.” More personalized service. More thoughtful amenities. More time for memories.

The vacation rental company’s portfolio is filled with well-appointed homes that offer high-touch guest services and care from local property managers.

Leaning into the resources of its national homeowner team, Natural Retreats elevates the travel experience to make guests feel at home and to make homeowners feel taken care of like guests.

With hand-picked vacation rentals in the most stunning destinations, Natural Retreats opens the door to more of what makes every getaway worth the journey.

