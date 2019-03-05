White Guy on the Bus is, frankly, superb theater. With a terrific script, a talented cast, and fantastic things going on in other departments (lighting, sound, costumes, set design), this is a show not to miss.

Ray and Roz (played by David Youse and Alexana Thomas) are an older childless married couple with the seemingly perfect white people life: plenty of money, a house in the suburbs, jobs they tolerate (Ray)/love (Roz), and a young friend with great promise (played by Sean Timothy Brown) to whom they plan to leave their worldly possessions when they pass.

Roz, who has no plans to retire from her beloved job at an inner city school, is up for teacher of the year. But as a white woman working in a primarily African-American environment (where she is repeatedly called “white bitch” by her students), she knows she won’t win. Ray is a “money guy” who makes a very nice living but secretly resents helping rich white folks become richer by dodging the law.