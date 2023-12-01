Why Kids Love Zebra World in Cathedral City

As someone with two daughters, ages 4 and 2, I’m always looking for fun things to occupy their time and expel some of their relentless toddler energy.

Billed as the Coachella Valley’s first indoor playground, with attractions ranging from trampolines to tunnels, tubes, and ball pits, Zebra World opened recently in Cathedral City, and we were eager to check it out.

I found it to be a perfect fit for them to run, jump, and play in a variety of constructed experiences. My oldest loved being thrown into a giant pit of foam squares, while my little one enjoyed the slides and swings. The venue has different spaces that cater to all ages — from a building block castle area for the youngest ones to an American Ninja Warrior–type obstacle course for older kids.

In the center of it all are several tables (and there’s free Wi-Fi) for us parents to knock out a few work emails or just sit and relax while the kids go at it. They serve food aimed to please kids, so although the menu is nothing special, it works for a snack or a quick meal.

Overall, a great place for the family. They offer birthday party packages and are open every day.