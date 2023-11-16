14 Fun Things to Do in Palm Springs

SPONSORED

Indian Canyons

A short drive from downtown Palm Springs, a beautiful oasis rises from the San Jacinto foothills.

The region has been preserved by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians since time immemorial. More than 60 miles of trails switchback through pristine scenery, from gorges and desert-scape to waterfalls and the world’s largest grouping of Washingtonia filifera palm trees, also known as the California fan palm.

The Indian Canyons comprise the Palm, Andreas, and Murray canyons. This sacred land was once inhabited by the ancestors of the Agua Caliente people, who were drawn to the shelter of its jagged cliffs, the shade of its lush palm groves, and the perennial water flows. Remnants of irrigation ditches, rock mortar grounds, and rock art remain in the area today.

Pick up a trail map at the Palm Canyon Trading Post as well as mementos and collectibles such as artisan pottery, baskets, and jewelry.

Annenberg Theater

Located on the lower level of the Palm Springs Art Museum, this 430-seat theater named after late philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg stages a variety of live visual and performing arts productions, from jazz and classical concerts to stand-up comedy and informative lectures. The venue also hosts community events and symposiums.