Where There is a Wil

Wil Stiles and his wife and co-owner Molly Bondhus have tried to make a difference in people’s lives with a clothing line that bespeaks the carefree and colorful lifestyle in the desert. Their Palm Springs store is marking its 10th year, but rather than simply relegate the celebration to their customers they decided to mark it by giving back to a cause close to their hearts.

Starting Oct. 15, $500,000 worth of Wil Stiles apparel will appear on the racks at all three Revivals store where 100 percent of proceeds are donated to the Desert AIDS Project (DAP). The act is not just a gesture of giving, but an innate act the couple have carried forward from their lives before the store.

“I’ve never had an instance in my life where giving wasn’t something I was told was important,” says Bondhus. “You know, even growing up super blue collar, my parents went out of their way to always do the delivering of Meals on Wheels, and we left presents on [people’s] doorstep at Christmas anonymously in our neighborhood.”