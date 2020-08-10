The Wild One

Similarly, the surrounding landscape is important to the visual impact of the Wild Lilac House. Floor to ceiling windows blend the terrain and the house as one. Although simple in concept, the home takes advantage of natural light and perfectly frames the mountainous backdrop.

The thickened walls running east and west are stucco, which help to protect the house from the amount of sun exposure it would receive during the day. They also provide a division “between the private parts of the house and the public ones,” says Noah Walker, the principal and founder of Walker Workshop in a 2019 article in Dwell. The walls running north to south are glass to embrace the light and bring the full impact of the views into focus.

The main house offers three bedroom suites with a separate master wing indoor-outdoor bath and private outdoor spa. The kltchen and living room are connected to the backyard where a lap pool sits plus a gym and spa. The guest house perched above the main structure also has breathtaking views with disappearing floor to ceiling windows, living room guest suite which has steam and dry saunas. There is a large swimming pool with enough length for those who like to do laps and communal separate outdoor spa tub.

A gated drive leads up the hill to over-sized three car garage and parking area for guests.