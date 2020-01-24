Wildest Restaurant + Bar Opens on El Paseo

The grand opening party at El Paseo’s newest restaurant, Wildest, was a huge success with more than 500 people in attendance.

Wildest’s cuisine originates in wild-caught fish, local pasture-raised and grass-fed poultry and beef, as well as plant-based meals that promise to be flavorful options to those who choose to eat meat-free. There are zero hormones and steroids in their proteins, as the restaurant strives to be cruelty free and supports local organic, biodynamic, and sustainable farms.

Provisions not made in house will be sourced from the coolest epicureans.

At the helm of the kitchen is partner Eric Wadlund, who literally wrote the book on desert food, having co-authored the 2007 cookbook, Palm Springs Flavor. He has cooked for U.S. presidents and royalty alike, and has been a celebrity chef at the James Beard House in New York more than once.

Wildest Restaurant + Bar

72990 El Paseo, Suite 3

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-636-01441

wildestrestaurant.com