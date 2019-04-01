Another Design for Vacation Living

The rest, it seems, was destiny. “When Brent was looking for inspiration after he had been out here, he was going through Architectural Digest archives, and — lo and behold! — he finds the house. He called me and said, ‘You’re not going to believe this.’ ”

“We had started on the project, and it was this little coincidental miracle,” Leonard says. “I was at a flea market in New York leafing through some vintage Architectural Digest copies and three minutes into it, I flipped open this page — and there was our house. It was so cool.”

The 1971 feature, called “Design for Vacation Living,” reveals the home’s interiors as they were originally created by Harold “Hal” Broderick of Arthur Elrod Associates. The style then was anything but neutral, at least by today’s tastes. Vivid green Edward Fields carpets stretch out like the Eldorado fairways. Around a game table, orange-and-yellow plaid upholstered chairs mirror the color palette of the striped kitchen. Signature Elrod items include bright yellow poolside furniture, floor-to-ceiling green tieback draperies, and a custom hanging buffet. Bressler keeps two of the home’s original side tables in her private study.

The minute he walked up to the house, Leonard saw its potential. “The aesthetic worked well with our firm’s philosophy, which is expansiveness, graciousness, and openness. The idea of light and shadow was beautifully represented, even in its existing state. Because it’s such a big house and it’s all horizontal — you look across that main foyer, and it’s probably 100 feet across — it’s grand in an understated way.”

Bressler agrees. “The beauty of this house is that not only is it on a cul-de-sac, but it also has a brilliant floor plan, which I call a ‘squared-off horseshoe.’ It offers privacy and yet gives us this sense of the outdoors being in.”