With These Hands

Blurring the line between gallery and boutique, BKB Handcrafted Art and Design is the Palm Springs sister shop of Joshua Tree’s BKB Ceramics. Both are the retail brainchildren of ceramic artist Brian Bosworth and his wife, Jamie. The narrow trove of goodies fashioned by hand exhibits pieces by a variety of artists, most based in the vicinity. “These are all people doing work I feel is true to the craft,” says Brian.

Nubby throw pillows, bitty sets of nesting bowls, and bronze sculptures join a mix of macramé, jewelry, paintings, block prints, cutting boards, candles, and weavings. Brian’s own geometric-patterned planters, vases, and mugs (below) fill in the gaps.

Artists appear for gallery events. Sculptor Jonathan Cross was on hand for a conversation and tequila tasting; the hard stuff was complimentary to buyers of his abstract cups, rough-hewn and wood-fired to organic perfection.