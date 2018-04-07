No Pod Like Home
In 1969, prolific architect William Krisel had never heard of a moving pod, a podcast, or a teardrop-shaped pod trailer to pull behind your hybrid SUV. That year, however, he built a custom estate known as the “Pod House” — and it’s for sale. Published in William Krisel’s Palm Springs: The Language of Modernism (Gibbs Smith, 2016), the residence is composed of five interconnecting octagonal pods. Wide panels of glass wrap around rooms defined by hand-forged rock walls, webs of terrazzo and brass inlaid floors, angled high ceilings, and views across three fairways of the Indian Canyons Golf Course. Original tiki torches are a quirky perk of the five-pod pad, listed at just under $2.5 million.
Suite Neighbors
Now going up on the campus of the Riviera Palm Springs — which opened in 1959 as a hangout for Elvis and the Rat Pack — 64@theRiv will offer modern two-bedroom condos in a gated locale. The 64 units with clerestory windows, quartz countertops in “social kitchens,” top-name appliances, designer lighting options, and solar power are priced from the upper $300,000s. As a neighborly gesture, a partnership with the hotel gives homowners a membership card and exclusive benefits such as discounts on Riviera spa packages, dining, and room rates (presumably for houseguests who overstay their welcome).
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY 64@THERIV
64@theRiv will offer modern two-bedroom condos in a gated locale.
World Studies
David Dunn and Larry Kampf originally envisioned a kitchen and bath showplace in Palm Springs. Sounds kind of snoozy until you see what these New Yorkers assembled at PS212. German kitchen cabinetry and marble pedestal sinks play a part, yes. But sculptural modern lighting, painted wood tiles, Euro-chic appliances by Miele and Smeg, and realistic ficus wallpaper have vibrant supporting roles.
Dunn’s background as an architect and interior designer shines in the styled space, where an alley filled with luxe outdoor furniture (some pieces illuminate and have integrated speakers) flows into the interior.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PS212
PS212 in Palm Springs offers lines from Finland, Spain, Germany, Italy, the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
Lines from Finland, Spain, Germany, Italy, the U.S., the U.K., and Canada are represented — most unavailable elsewhere in the valley. Designers and builders were poking their heads in before the opening to get a look. Now anyone can.</p>
With These Hands
Blurring the line between gallery and boutique, BKB Handcrafted Art and Design is the Palm Springs sister shop of Joshua Tree’s BKB Ceramics. Both are the retail brainchildren of ceramic artist Brian Bosworth and his wife, Jamie. The narrow trove of goodies fashioned by hand exhibits pieces by a variety of artists, most based in the vicinity. “These are all people doing work I feel is true to the craft,” says Brian.
Nubby throw pillows, bitty sets of nesting bowls, and bronze sculptures join a mix of macramé, jewelry, paintings, block prints, cutting boards, candles, and weavings. Brian’s own geometric-patterned planters, vases, and mugs (below) fill in the gaps.
Artists appear for gallery events. Sculptor Jonathan Cross was on hand for a conversation and tequila tasting; the hard stuff was complimentary to buyers of his abstract cups, rough-hewn and wood-fired to organic perfection.
PHOTOGRAPH BY KATE SEARS PHOTOGRAPHY
Ceramic goodies at BKB Handcrafted Art and Design in Palm Springs.
Italian Class
Reserve any skepticism you might have about whether Palm Springs needed another showroom until you make an appointment to see Fabio Ltd. New to the desert, Fabio Bergomi has spent 20 years building a reputation for his sought-after Italian lighting and interiors. Abundant Murano glass in the form of chandeliers, pendants, flush mounts, sconces, and lamps will have you aching for Venice. Chrome and bronze hold their own among the glamorous European glass in a setting dotted with sculpture, decorative objects, and select vintage furniture.
PHOTOGRAPH BY FABIO LTD.
Sake to Me
“Erase from your mind every sake experience you’ve had,” urge the owners of Wabi Sabi Japan Living. Pretend you’ve never sipped subpar rice wine at a sushi bar or felt dismay when the bottle was prettier than the taste — then enter this Japanese lifestyle shop to try, learn about, and finally enjoy the traditional beverage. “We’re experience-driven,” says co-owner Darrell Baum, who, along with partner Osamu “Sam” Sagara, is a sake adviser with a certification from Japan.
More than 100 styles of chopsticks line one wall; two others teem with Mino tableware and teapots. Browse Kanji calligraphy art, geta sandals, condiments, and chef’s knives with razor-fine blades from Seki City, native home of the samurai sword. Want to learn the art of glass siphon coffee? (Yes, like at Starbucks Reserve.) Just ask. Saturday classes range from bonsai care to cooking, as well as sake tastings. Kanpai!
PHOTGRAPH BY WABI SABI JAPAN LIVING