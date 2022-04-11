Storytelling With a Beat

Deven Green and Handsome Ned will leave you intoxicated with laughter. Tall, thin, and glamorous, this Palm Springs couple plays their versions of your favorite songs, peppered with fascinating and funny stories.

You will be amazed by Deven’s powerhouse vocals and Ned’s unstoppable strumming. These two lighthearted musicians will take over The Lounge at Wilma & Frieda's in Palm Springs on May 13 as part of the musical offerings during the Oasis Music Festival.

Presented by Agua Caliente Casinos May 11-15, the Oasis Music Festival brings an all-genre lineup to Palm Springs headquartered at the historic Plaza Theatre and spread across several more venues in the city. The Palm Springs Life event will include headliners The Milk Carton Kids, The White Buffalo, and Y La Bamba.

“We are overjoyed to be a part of the inaugural OASIS Music Festival in Palm Springs,” says Kelly McFall, CEO of Wilma & Frieda’s.