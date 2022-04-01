Everyone Knows it’s Windy

Cornett, James/Clawson, Haley

Meet senior biologist James Cornett, president of JWC Ecological Consultants in Rancho Mirage. Back when the Palm Springs Art Museum was called the Palm Springs Desert Museum, Cornett ran the shop, earning his chops as the very quotable go-to guy when it comes to local flora, fauna, and in this case, wind in the Coachella Valley. He agrees, to a point, with the 2019 assessment by Scientific American’s Chelsea Harvey that climate change has made the world’s winds faster. “I have not noticed much change in wind speed since I first moved to the Coachella Valley in 1972,” says Cornett, who experienced different wind levels living in Desert Hot Springs in the 1970s. “I lived in Desert Hot Springs, central Palm Springs in the 1980s, and the south end of Palm Springs since the early 2000s. But now we have NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] data clearly showing that average wind speed has increased throughout the American Southwest, in direct contradiction to my personal experience. That is why we, including me, should rely on legitimately collected data by scientific organizations rather than on personal experiences and recollections of individuals. The latter is often incorrect; the former rarely so.”

KESQ chief meteorologist Haley Clawson adds another consideration: “Perhaps [the reason] it may seem windier at times is our lack of rain. The drier the ground, the more sand and dust gets lofted into the air causing trouble for desert drivers.”

Cray-Cray

In his essay “A Brief History of How the Wind Makes Us Crazy” (NYRB, Aug. 13, 2019), late British author Lyall Watson cites Israeli pharmacologist Felix Sulman’s work on his country’s reactions to heavy winds. They include “migraines, allergic reactions, flushes, palpitations, irritability … and nausea.” (It’s enough to drive them meshuggah.)

D

“Decarbonizing the Grid”

This is the buzz expression among clean energy promoters. As U.S. Rep. Raul Ruiz has pointed out, the Coachella Valley is set to become the clean energy capital of the country, with solar panels collecting our abundant sunshine, the Salton Sea generating geothermal energy (General Motors has its eyes on the buried lithium there, too), and wind turbines dotting the San Gorgonio Pass, making electricity out of thin air.

Desert Community Energy

Desert Community Energy, established in April 2020, is a local example of what is known around California as a Community Choice Aggregation program that, according to its website, “offers ratepayers a choice in electricity providers,” and whose duties and limitations are spelled out in more than a dozen pages of state-law language in Assembly Bill 117, approved and filed on Sept. 24, 2002. Aggregators and service providers are part of the plan, which is not supposed to replace Southern California Edison and is an “opt-in” program that they say will increase the amount of electricity and advance local renewable energy that is cheaper, 100 percent renewable, and carbon-free, but offered at an additional cost.

E

Edison, Southern California

At 4:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Thanksgiving in 2021, 63,844 customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties were “de-energized” due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs during extraordinarily high winds that exceeded safety thresholds. What is Southern California Edison doing to mitigate the effects of ravaging winds that spread small fires and force outages?

SCE spokesman Jeffrey T. Monford points to the utility’s actions that he says have already reduced some of the threat. “SCE has installed 2,500 miles of insulated conductors that keep sparks from flying, combined with segmented, more granular coverage so that, if there is an outage, it affects fewer homes,” he says, noting outages are a measure of last resort during extremely windy days when there is an elevated risk of wildfire. “Because the desert floor is relatively vacant of kindling, there is less of a chance of wildfires here than in all the other parts of SCE’s service territory.”

Edison, Speaking of

Ever wonder why so many different electricity providers in the world have Edison in their names? We did, too. Turns out Thomas Edison would forego charging companies for his patents if they agreed to put his name on their companies.

F

Flag Warning, Red

Sometimes, during high winds, Cal Fire (Riverside County Fire Department) issues a Red Flag Warning. What does that mean? Battalion chief Robert Clark explains: “[The warning] may be issued within 24 hours of when certain weather conditions are occurring or [if] there is a high degree of confidence these conditions will occur. These conditions are based on wind and humidity criteria or when abundant lightning is forecast over dry fuels [that] may result in the rapid spread of wildfire. Those criteria include relative humidity at

15 percent, sustained winds at 25 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph for six hours or more. [Under those conditions,] the fire agencies will staff additional equipment and personnel and may call upon the state’s Mutual Aid System to get the help needed” to combat any new fires that may occur.