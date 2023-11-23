Women Leaders of the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians

Oral stories tell of Cahuilla women in influential roles generation after generation. One such individual is Menil, the Moon Maiden, who at creation established the social structure of the Cahuilla people, some of which continues in the modern day. In the 20th century, the actions of forward-thinking women led to the birth of the present-day version of Tribal government in the Palm Springs region. The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians formally united ancient lineages from the Hot Mineral Spring and canyons.

By the midcentury, a glass-ceiling-shattering, all-women Tribal Council was leading the Agua Caliente people. They presided over changes leading to greater self-sufficiency and economic prosperity for the Tribe. In the process, they created a foundation for a future for Palm Springs itself. The Coachella Valley, and, for that matter, Indian Country would not be what it is today without their work and determination.

“We have been blessed with great Tribal leaders over the years,” says Jessica Norte, who served on the Tribal Council for seven terms under three Tribal Chairmen. Numerous family members also served on the Council, including her aunt, Barbara Gonzales Lyons, and grandmother, Priscilla Patencio Gonzales.