Slim Aaron’s classic 1970 photograph, “Poolside Gossip,” hangs prominently in Trina Turks’ headquarters.

The photo taken at the Kaufmann House in Palm Springs features Nelda Linsk in bright yellow palazzo pants and matching cropped blouse seated poolside with Helen Kaptur in a white lace pants outfit with a bare midriff. The combination of the mountains, sun, pool, and fun outfits has stayed with Turk since she began her own business 23 years ago and later opened her first store in 2002 in Palm Springs.

“We wanted to create something fun, colorful, and glamorous, and easy to wear for those cocktail parties by the pool,” Turk said.

Reaching that goal wasn’t easy, Turk told an audience of more then 300 people attending Palm Springs Life’s Women Who Lead Luncheon on May 14 at The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. The luncheon’s keynote speaker, Turk said she found success by converting risks into every day challenges.

“You have to get very, very comfortable with risk,” she said. “You have to embrace risk. Make risk your best friend. It’s something that you can’t really move forward without taking risks.”

The luncheon, presented by SBEMP Attorneys and sponsored by El Paseo Jewelers, Shottenkirk Desert Lexus, The Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage, and PSAV benefits the GirlFriend Factor, an organization which has assisted more than 140 local women with over $500,000 in educational grants combined with mentoring and emotional support. Guests were also treated to a Trina Turk pop-up shop stationed outside the luncheon ballroom.

The spotlight shifted to six remarkable women in the Coachella Valley who were recognized for their leadership in business and in the community. They included Business Leaders Tracy Conrad, CEO, Smoke Tree Ranch, and Kelly McLean Lewin, vice-president, McLean Co.; Community Non-Profit Leaders Cynthia Breunig, CEO/president, Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council, and Victory Grund, president and founder, Old Town Artisans Studios in La Quinta, and Rising Stars Michelle Castillo, founder of Wyld Womxn, and Candice Held, owner of Candice Held fashion.

Each took the stage to participate in a panel discussion moderated by Susan Stein, social scene and fashion editor for Palm Springs Life.

