Palm Springs Underground: Woodstock Celebration Dinner

PS Underground remembered the 50th anniversary of Woodstock – America’s music festival that celebrated peace, music, and love. Guests, attired in various renditions of tie-dies, flowers, fringe, camouflage, and yards and yards of love beads, were the first to try out the newly acquired permanent venue of this secret supper club that has been having one-of-a -kind gourmet experiences in Palm Springs for the last eight years.

The unique hippie and love child adventure did not disappoint as it provided a multi-course dinner with live entertainment from The Gand Band and various entertainers.

The evening included many of the memorable announcements and music from the very rainy Woodstock weekend in 1969. Gary Gand’s exact rendition of Jimi Hendrix’s “The Star Spangled Banner” brought the crowd to its feet, and Joan Gand’s announcements of “do not try the brown acid” kept everyone on their toes for the rest of the evening.

PS Underground

1700 S. Camino Real

Palm Springs, CA 92264

760-636-8442

psunderground.com