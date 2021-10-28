Chasing Rainbows in Palm Springs

After her first visit to Palm Springs three years ago, Yvette Mattern pictured a rainbow decorating the sky above the desert city.

At night.

The artist’s laser light installation, "Global Rainbow", has been seen around the world in New York City, Berlin (Germany), Mexico City, Bergen Floyen (Norway), Kobe (Japan), and Edinburgh (Scotland), and now it’s coming to Palm Springs during Greater Palm Springs Pride.

“It's really been one of my dreams to bring my laser installation to Palm Springs,” says Mattern, whose rainbow laser light installation will shine above Palm Canyon Drive at Amado Road, Nov. 5-6. There will be entertainment each night starting at 5, followed by the laser lights around 5:45 p.m. led by Bella De Ball. The lights will remain on each night until 10:15 p.m.

Palm Canyon Drive will be closed from Amado to Baristo roads during the weekend, and Mattern believes the street is perfect for the west coast premiere of the installation, featuring the same rainbow colors found in the flag Gilbert Baker created for the LGBTQ community: orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet.