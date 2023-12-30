10 Films to Screen at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023

The beloved Palm Springs International Film Festival is just around the corner. It’s called an international film festival for a reason — more than 180 films from over 70 countries are on the lineup this year, with 500-plus screening times to choose from Jan. 4–15.

To navigate the schedule, we turned to the festival programmers. Here are the top 10 films they are most excited about on this year’s lineup.

The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)

Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji

Set in 2006 during Bhutan’s first government election, The Monk and the Gun tells the story of an American on a journey to Bhutan in pursuit of treasure who crosses paths with a young monk walking through the mountains with a gun. The monk was told by the elder Llama to retrieve a gun because he realizes the significance of the transformation that is happening in the country.

