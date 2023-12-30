10 Films to Screen at Palm Springs International Film Festival 2023

A scene from The Monk and the Gun.
The beloved Palm Springs International Film Festival is just around the corner. It’s called an international film festival for a reason — more than 180 films from over 70 countries are on the lineup this year, with 500-plus screening times to choose from Jan. 4–15.
To navigate the schedule, we turned to the festival programmers. Here are the top 10 films they are most excited about on this year’s lineup.
The Monk and the Gun (Bhutan)
Directed by Pawo Choyning Dorji
Set in 2006 during Bhutan’s first government election, The Monk and the Gun tells the story of an American on a journey to Bhutan in pursuit of treasure who crosses paths with a young monk walking through the mountains with a gun. The monk was told by the elder Llama to retrieve a gun because he realizes the significance of the transformation that is happening in the country.
20,000 Species of Bees (Spain)
Directed by Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
This Spanish drama tells the story of a mother (Patricia López Arnaiz) and her three kids spending their summer at a village house that happens to be connected to beekeeping. The mother and her 8-year-old daughter (Sofia Otero) both experience revelations that change their lives.
Born Hungry (Canada)
Directed by Barry Avrich
Based on the true story of a runaway child from the streets of India who was adopted by a Canadian family, Born Hungry chronicles the rise and personal growth of Sash Simpson, who went on to become the chef/owner of a well-known restaurant in Toronto. The soul-searching film follows Simpson on his journey to discovering what he left behind in India as a child.
MRS (India)
Directed by Arati Kadav
Bollywood favorite Sanya Malhorta stars as a recently married woman who is navigating her new life. Forced into the societal expectation of being a wife in the kitchen, she becomes frustrated and embarks on a journey to follow her dreams and break free from traditional gender roles. This film is a remake of the popular Hindi film The Great Indian Kitchen.
Perfect Days (Japan)
Directed by Wim Wenders
A janitor from Japan lives a simple and content life. He follows the same daily routine and dedicates his free time to reading books and listening to music. When a series of unforeseen encounters come his way, his structured life takes an unexpected turn. The film focuses on the beauty of everyday things. (Director Wim Wenders won a British Academy Film Award for Paris, Texas in 1985 and has been nominated for several other awards throughout his career.)
Running on Sand (Israel)
Directed by Adar Shafran
The Israeli movie revolves around protagonist Aumari (Chansela Mongoza), an Eritrean refugee in Israel who gets deported to his homeland. While being deported, Aumari makes a run for it at the airport and gets mistaken for a Nigerian soccer player. He must learn to survive by always being on the run from immigration. The dramedy is Adar Shafran’s directorial debut.
Society of the Snow (Spain)
Director J.A. Bayona
Based on a true story, this engaging drama tells the story of a rugby team’s disastrous plane crash on a glacier in the Andes, leaving the surviving passengers stranded. They must learn how to survive in one of the most dangerous environments in the world. The Spanish film shows the difficulties of human survival when isolated and under immense pressure.
The Burdened (Yemen)
Directed by Amr Gamal
Ahmed and Isra’a lose their jobs amid an economic crisis in Yemen. While struggling to make ends meet and care for their three children, Isra’a finds out she is pregnant with number four. The Yemeni film depicts the heartache and challenges of a middle-class family suffering during an economic downturn.
Unicorns (United Kingdom)
Directed by Sally El Hosseini and James Krishna Floyd
This romantic film follows a young, single father who crosses paths with a queer South Asian nightclub performer who lives a double life. Their unexpected encounter leads them on a journey toward love, acceptance, and transformation.
Wonderland (Singapore)
Directed by Yee Wei Chai
When Loke’s daughter leaves to the United States for school, he befriends his neighbor Tan. His new friend helps him translate and write letters to his daughter. But when bad news arrives from the U.S., Tan must figure out how to tell Loke.
