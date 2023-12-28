Before Film Festival, Lily Gladstone Visits the Indian Canyons

When Lily Gladstone was a child, she and her father communicated in their sleep.

“My mom said on more than one occasion my dad and I would call back and forth to each other, like we were having the same dream,” the actor says, leaning forward on a small couch, her long dark hair falling behind her shoulders. “We’re still like that, no matter where I am in the world.”

Today, she happens to be in New York for the Gotham Awards. Her latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, won the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute Award. And for her role in the 2022 indie thriller The Unknown Country, which she co-wrote with director Morrisa Maltz and Lainey Bearkiller Shangreaux, she received the Outstanding Lead Performance Award.

After this trip, she’ll jet back to Los Angeles to attend the Academy Gala before an early drive to the desert to take photos at the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs for this story.

It’s not Gladstone’s first visit to the Coachella Valley, and it won’t be her last. For Jason Momoa’s The Last Manhunt (2022), filming took place in and around Joshua Tree; filmmakers involved the Chemehuevi and other area tribes to ensure authenticity in the retelling of a tribal story. She will return to Palm Springs Jan. 4 to attend the Palm Springs International Film Festival’s annual Film Awards, alongside Killers of the Flower Moon director Matin Scorsese and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to accept the Vanguard Award, a group honor given to a cast and director in recognition of their collective work on an exceptional film.

As we talk over Zoom about the trajectory that led to this breakout moment in her career, Gladstone returns to her father and an early lesson in acting. After dancing in The Nutcracker at age 5 in her hometown of Browning, Montana, Lily watched a videotape of the show to see where she could improve. To her surprise, she saw herself zoning out onstage midperformance, mindlessly rubbing her legs with a prop.