10 Great Places to Eat in Rancho Mirage

O’Caine’s Irish Pub

Mother-and-son team Brenda Johnson and Mark Pierce have created a tribute to their homeland with this authentic public house decked in Irish art and memorabilia. Named for their forefather who emigrated from Northern Ireland in the 1600s, O’Caine’s churns out real-deal Irish dishes including Scotch eggs and shepherd’s pie along with good old American bar food. The list of Irish whiskeys is large, and live music ties it all together.

Haus of Poké

Design your own poké bowl with the help of friendly counter-service staff at this fast-casual, family-run restaurant owned by Monica and Tim Bradley, the International Boxing Hall-of-Famer who grew up in the desert. In addition to poké (diced raw fish), the restaurant offers vegetarian alternatives including beets and tofu. Haus of Poké has a second outpost in Palm Springs.