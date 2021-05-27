10 Ice Cream Spots to Beat Triple-Digit Temps

Located in downtown Palm Springs, Gelato Granucci serves up some cool flavors.
With triple-digit temperatures taking over local weather forecasts, the mind shifts to ways to keep cool. Which means you immediately think of food, right? Why not cut to the chase and go with ice cream.
Even ancient Greeks enjoyed a dessert similar to ice cream in the 5th century, and Alexander the Great ate snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar for refreshment.
In the Roman Empire, King Nero Claudius Caesar (A.D. 54 – 86) sent runners into the mountains to collect snow. When they returned back to Rome it was flavored with fruits and juices. ()
Thankfully we don’t have to be as creative or exert as much effort now. Here are 10 places to consider hitting this Memorial Day weekend, and if you have a fave we haven’t listed here, add it to the comments section when we post the story on our Facebook page.
Palm Springs
Gelato Granucci
Choose from these ice cream classics like vanilla, coffee, stracciatella, and hazelnut. Also try their vegan choices: lemon basil, coconut, raspberries and many more.
Great Shakes
Get refreshed with their new fruit infusions. Special tastes include wild strawberry, rhubarb, strawberry lemonade, lemon lime, Blood orange or tropical.
Jus Chillin’
Serving up frozen yogurt, shaved ice, and smoothies.
Kreem
Enjoy handmade in-house ice cream based on organic and natural ingredients.
Lappert's Super Premium Ice Cream
Choose from 48 flavors – every day. Hawaiian-styled ice cream, cool taste for hot days. Make your choice out of Kauai pie, Hawaiian sea salt caramel, caramel coconut macadamia cut, Kona coffee, rum raisin and more. Second location in Palm Desert.
Shop(pe) Ice Cream & Shop
Get refreshed with flavors like blood orange sorbet, pomegranate chip, pink ginger, green tea, watermelon sorbet and more exotic choices. Regular and vegan ice cream is available.
Cathedral City
La Michoacana Ice Cream Parlor
Big variety of Mexican ice cream and paletas (popsicles).
Indio
La Michoacana Real
Enjoy Mexican-style ice cream and popsicles. Several flavors to choose from including mango chile, kiwi, guana bana, pistachio and more.
La Quinta
Nitro Infusion
Select your flavor and watch how they freeze your ice cream in front of you with liquid nitrogen (-321°). This method creates an extra smooth and creamy ice cream because of less ice particles and less air when it freezes. Flavors include salted caramel, strawberry cheesecake, roasted pistachio & olive oil, mint chip, chocolate espresso and more.
Palm Desert
Swirlyz Frozen Yogurt
Try their new added flavors tropical sorbet, raspberry pomegranate sorbet, vanilla custard and brownie batter gelato. They have at least two no sugar added flavors and two non-dairy sorbets.
