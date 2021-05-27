10 Ice Cream Spots to Beat Triple-Digit Temps

With triple-digit temperatures taking over local weather forecasts, the mind shifts to ways to keep cool. Which means you immediately think of food, right? Why not cut to the chase and go with ice cream.

Even ancient Greeks enjoyed a dessert similar to ice cream in the 5th century, and Alexander the Great ate snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar for refreshment.

In the Roman Empire, King Nero Claudius Caesar (A.D. 54 – 86) sent runners into the mountains to collect snow. When they returned back to Rome it was flavored with fruits and juices. ()

Thankfully we don’t have to be as creative or exert as much effort now. Here are 10 places to consider hitting this Memorial Day weekend, and if you have a fave we haven’t listed here, add it to the comments section when we post the story on our Facebook page.