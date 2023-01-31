10 Questions With Curtis Stone

PHOTO BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
The 11th annual Palm Desert Food & Wine takes place March 24–26 at The Gardens on El Paseo. The beloved food festival, produced by Palm Springs Life, rounds up celebrity chefs, local restaurants, and a diverse assortment of vintners, brewers, and distilleries for two days of Grand Tastings and intimate chef demonstrations.
We caught up with returning participant Curtis Stone (a Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, and TV darling) to hear a little bit more about what makes him tick in the kitchen. Here’s what he had to say.
Most-used tool: “Aside from a chef’s knife, tongs — especially on the grill and hot flames.”
Kitchen soundtrack: “I like rock music during prep, from classic to Kings of Leon.”
Signature dish: “My grilled steak is a no-brainer. I have my own butcher shop, and you all know how Aussies love a barbie.”
Biggest culinary influence: “Marco Pierre White. He was a hero before he was my boss.”
Salty or sweet: “Sweet. Specifically, chocolate.”
Curtis Stone signs a cookbook at Palm Desert Food & Wine 2022.
PHOTO COURTESY PALM DESERT FOOD & WINE
Must underrated spice: “Salt. People are afraid of using it. Chefs couldn’t survive without it.”
Favorite extracurricular: “Boxing to counteract kitchen tasting and snacking.”
What it means to eat well: “Eat seasonally and eliminate any processed food.”
Why that matters: “Fresh, seasonal food just tastes better. It’s better for you, and it’s better for the planet.”
Mindset as a chef: “I’ve never taken for granted that feeding people is my calling. It’s the best way to show love, appreciation, and gratitude.”