10 Questions With Curtis Stone

The 11th annual Palm Desert Food & Wine takes place March 24–26 at The Gardens on El Paseo. The beloved food festival, produced by Palm Springs Life, rounds up celebrity chefs, local restaurants, and a diverse assortment of vintners, brewers, and distilleries for two days of Grand Tastings and intimate chef demonstrations.

We caught up with returning participant Curtis Stone (a Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, and TV darling) to hear a little bit more about what makes him tick in the kitchen. Here’s what he had to say.