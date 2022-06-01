Palm Desert Food & Wine 2022: Eat, Drink, and Be Merry

Afrim Pristine hit the nail on the head when he declared, “As much as food has to be special, it has to be entertaining.” The Canadian cheese master issued his statement while demonstrating the preparation of a mozzarella di bufala salad at Palm Desert Food & Wine’s James Beard Gourmet Four-Course Luncheon, which kicked off the three-day culinary festival and benefited local nonprofit FIND Food Bank as well as the James Beard Foundation.

Pristine was the first celebrity chef on deck, serving focaccia and mozzarella di bufala with microgreens, cherry tomatoes, a genius touch of paper-thin cucumber, and a thick marcona almond vinaigrette on top. He took pains to explain the importance of using the best olive oil, adequately emulsifying it with balsamic vinegar, and adding no less than six turns of a peppermill.