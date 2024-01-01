10th Annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Begins Jan. 31

“The festival celebrates literature and authors and brings the community together for some amazing conversations,” says Aaron Espinosa, executive director of the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival. “It’s really meant to celebrate the written work.”

And that it does, with a big crowd. At press time, the 10th annual festival had already sold out. Some 1,000 attendees will enjoy three days with 70 panels and events.

When it comes to choosing featured guests, Espinosa says programmers look for two things: prolific writers who are also good at public speaking. They find writers through major publishing houses and other mediums including NPR, television, radio, and magazines, Espinosa explains, but the search is becoming easier.

“We’ve gotten to the point within the last two or three years where we have become such a hotbed of community for the literary world, that [writers] are calling us to be part of the festival,” he reports. This year’s featured authors include filmmaker and actor John Waters, bestselling novelist Elin Hilderbrand, and decorated U.S. Army Gen. David H. Petraeus.

The event supports the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory Foundation with a donation that goes toward maintaining and expanding the library collection and programming.

If you weren’t among those who scored tickets, don’t fret. Each session is recorded and uploaded to the Rancho Mirage Writers Festival YouTube channel within a two-week time frame of the event, so everyone can tune in free of charge.