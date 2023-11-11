Reforma Palm Springs Fuses a Latin Restaurant With a Nightclub

When the team behind hot new restaurant and nightlife venue Reforma began conceptualizing their space, they knew they wanted to create a venue that merged excellent food with stellar nightlife. “We wanted to launch a nightclub but also wanted to have a food component that’s really impressive, not just an afterthought,” says co-owner Rob Giesecke, who adds that the restaurant very elegantly transitions into a nightclub as the evening goes on.

The interior design of Reforma was equally as important and draws inspiration from cosmopolitan Mexico City, Lima, Santiago, and Buenos Aires. Currently, the nightclub hosts events in partnership with local and national DJs and dance parties several nights a week, including Gasolina (billed as the largest reggaeton party in the country) on Fridays and the Belico Party on Saturday nights, catering to fans of Latin music styles and anyone looking for a fun night out.