5 Generational, Family-Run Restaurants in Greater Palm Springs

There’s a theory in business known as the Lindy Effect, which goes like this: The life expectancy of a technology or idea is proportional to its age. In other words, the longer it has been around, the longer it’s likely to last.

Patrick Service invokes this in regard to Las Casuelas Terraza, part of his family’s local chain of restaurants. Service in 2011 took over the then-44-year-old establishment, working alongside his mother, Patricia Delgado Service, who had taken it over from her parents.

“If you can isolate out and distill down what has led something to be successful for a long period of time, and if you leave that unchanged,” Patrick says, “then you can easily — well, maybe not easily — go another 40 years.” The fact that Service, 39, attended business school at USC and went on to earn a master’s degree in hospitality management at Cornell University certainly doesn’t hurt the trajectory.