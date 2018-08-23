This weekend, comic book geeks and animated film superfans will take over Palm Springs at Comic Con Palm Springs.

This year, however, things will be a little different – and a lot better; Comic Con Palm Springs has joined forces with the Palm Springs International Animation Festival & Expo (PSIAF). What this merger means to you is five exciting days to get your fill of comic books, animation, art, music, and entertainment.

Comic Con Palm Springs will take place Friday (Aug. 24) through Sunday (Aug. 26) at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Guests can take part in virtual reality immersive gaming while rubbing shoulders with artists, celebrities, cosplayers, and creators. There will be a zombie and cosplay walk, costume contests, and Super Sonic Speed Dating. Jim Lee, comic book artist, writer, editor, and co-publisher at DC Comics, and Sean Murphy, artist and comic book creator, will be in attendance.