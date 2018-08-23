PALM SPRINGS COMIC CON
Palm Springs Air Museum
PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATED FILM FESTIVAL & EXPO
Palm Springs Cultural Museum
This weekend, comic book geeks and animated film superfans will take over Palm Springs at Comic Con Palm Springs.
This year, however, things will be a little different – and a lot better; Comic Con Palm Springs has joined forces with the Palm Springs International Animation Festival & Expo (PSIAF). What this merger means to you is five exciting days to get your fill of comic books, animation, art, music, and entertainment.
Comic Con Palm Springs will take place Friday (Aug. 24) through Sunday (Aug. 26) at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Guests can take part in virtual reality immersive gaming while rubbing shoulders with artists, celebrities, cosplayers, and creators. There will be a zombie and cosplay walk, costume contests, and Super Sonic Speed Dating. Jim Lee, comic book artist, writer, editor, and co-publisher at DC Comics, and Sean Murphy, artist and comic book creator, will be in attendance.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL ANIMATION FEST
Isle of Dogs screens at 3 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 25) with a Q&A to follow.
PSIAF films will be screened at the Palm Springs Cultural Center Wednesday (Aug. 22) through Saturday (Aug. 25). More than 250 short and five feature-length animated films will be screened from 103 countries. Animation styles include traditional, abstract, hand-drawn, 2D, 3D, painted, watercolor, and stop-motion. Festivalgoers can take part in virtual reality experiences, live animation demonstrations, animation panel discussions, and seminars.
General admission tickets for all five days to both events are $50 each, and VIP passes are $100. Single-day tickets are also available and range from $15-$32.50. Tickets can be purchased at comicconpalmsprings.com. General admission tickets to PSIAF only are $40, and VIP passes are $65. Single day tickets are also available for $15. PSIAF tickets can be purchased at psiaf.org.
COMEDIANS STEVE MARTIN
AND MARTIN SHORT LIVE
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, Rancho Mirage
Comedy masters, Steve Martin, 73, and Martin Short, 68, met in 1986 while filming Three Amigos with Chevy Chase. Now they have taken their comedic partnership on the road in what they title the show as, An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life. The 8 p.m. Friday show (Aug. 24) at the Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa features Martin and Short in musical sketches with conversations. They will be joined by the Grammy-award winning bluegrass band The Steep Canyon Rangers, and Jimmy Kimmel Live band member, Jeff Babko.
Tickets are $130-$160 and can be purchased at hotwatercasino.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY ANNA WEBBER
Steve Martin (left) and Martin Short combine music with laughs Friday night.
HI-DESERT FRINGE AT THE JOSHUA TREE RETREAT CENTER
Joshua Tree Retreat Center, Joshua Tree
The Hi-Desert Fringe festival (Hi-DeF) is a three-day performance art event starting Friday (Aug. 24) through Sunday (Aug. 26) at Joshua Tree Retreat Center. Hi-DeF’s mission is to bring “original, non-traditional, gritty, edgy, thought-provoking performance art to the high desert.” It is here where artists are free to showcase their works in forms of musical theater, improv, burlesque, and puppetry. There will be 12 shows, guest speakers, and workshops, as well as after hours entertainment.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday (Aug. 24) and noon on Saturday (Aug. 25) and Sunday (Aug. 26). An all access general admission pass for all three days is $125. Single-day tickets are also available and range from $45 to $75. Discounts are available for high desert locals, seniors, children, and active military members. Children under five years are free. Tickets can be purchased at hidesertfringe.org/tickets.html
“MUSICAL NIGHTS” PRESENTED AT ACQUA CALIFORNIA BISTRO
The River, Rancho Mirage
The music floating from The River is coming from a lineup of local musicians on Friday and Sunday nights.
Friday’s lineup features a rotation of Coachella Valley acts with Yve Evens and Danny Flahive on tap this Friday (Aug. 24). Listen to a soulful performance of Michael Keeth (CV Weekly’s Best Male Vocalist award winner five years in a row) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 26). Both shows take place in the restaurant’s River Room where guests can also dine from Acqua California Bistro’s 2-, 3-, or 4-course menus.
There is no cover charge, and reservations are suggested (760-862-9800).
THE WESTIN MISSION HILLS DOG REUNION honors 120 ADOPTIONS
Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa, Rancho Mirage
Bring your pup to Westin Mission Hills’ pet-friendly resort Friday (Aug. 24) from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate the resort’s successful Adopt-A-Pet program in partnership with Animal Samaritans animal shelter. There will be food, drinks, vendors, and house-made dog treats on hand, and The Secret Life of Pets movie will be screened.
Westin Mission Hills hosts individual adoptable dogs at the resort, allowing them to mingle with guests, with hopes of matching dogs with visiting guests and creating a bond that will result in adoption. This event will honor the adoptions of 120 dogs through this program. All dogs and their owners are invited to attend.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY WESTIN MISSION HILLS