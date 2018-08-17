When Ant-Man and the Wasp is swarming the box office, it’s a good time to be small and nimble.

“This is a young, premier comic con, with the caliber of artists and experiences that we can offer. We’re not a large comic con; we’re not a large city, but we offer a lot of the flavor,” says Chris Spellman, founder and executive producer of Comic Con Palm Springs, which runs Aug. 24–26 at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

For pop culture conventions, the trick is to find a sweet spot — intimate, to give fans the up-close interaction they crave, but with enough critical mass to attract marquee celebrities such as DC Comics’ co-publisher Jim Lee.

Now in its third year, Comic Con Palm Springs is honing in on that target.