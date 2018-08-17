For traditionalists, Comic Cons mean a chance to look over the trending comic books or find out the value of one of their own.
At the Air Museum, fans will find a Geek Film Fest with a lineup of more than 30 science fiction, horror and fantasy films, and shorts. And partnering with the Palm Springs International Animation Festival, held at the Palm Springs Cultural Center, creates a five-day extravaganza of all things related to the art of storytelling.
Tip: Buy a combined pass to both Comic Con and the Animation Festival for maximum access, including the virtual reality demonstrations and games, “Super Sonic Speed Dating” and Saturday night after-party.
In addition to the ever-popular Zombie Walk along Palm Canyon Drive, there’s a Zombie Jazz Band and Zombie Café. In the coming days, Spellman promises to announce the name of a “very hot” rock band that he’s bringing in for an evening concert.
