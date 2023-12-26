7 Great Restaurants to Try in La Quinta

Old Town Taproom & Grill.
Old Town Taproom & Grill
The award-winning La Quinta Brewing Co. has swiped up international beer medals for a number of its locally inspired brews since opening in 2013. Poolside Blonde, Heatwave Amber Ale, and Old Town Honey Wheat are some of the brewery’s greatest hits. Set in scenic Old Town, this taproom (one of three locations) cultivates a warm and cozy vibe, indoors and out. This outpost also serves cider and wine on draft along with a menu of pub favorites, like a soft pretzel with smoked gouda beer-cheese sauce and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich. A kids menu is available upon request.
78100 Main St., Ste. 101, La Quinta
760-972-4251
Lavender Bistro
Fine dining doesn’t have to take place in a stuffy dining room. This restaurant pairs its elevated experience with an elegant patio, where guests enjoy live music and delectable fare beneath a canopy of string-lit trees. It’s an exceptional backdrop for a special occasion. Locals love the bar scene for upscale bites including Kobe beef sliders and a king crab cocktail.
78073 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta
760-564-5353
Ahi Tuna Nachos at RD RNNR.
RD RNNR
Opened by two longtime Coachella Valley restaurant vets, this Old Town La Quinta hangout recently expanded to a larger upstairs location. Expect contemporary farm-to-table fare in a laid-back setting that brims with fun art. Grab a seat at the bar to mingle with the townies over a glass of wine or a mixed drink.
78075 Main St., Ste. 200, La Quinta
442-215-4929
La Quinta Cliffhouse
If you’ve been staring at the mountain vistas imagining what it might be like to dine amid the jagged granite rocks, it’s time for a dinner reservation at Cliffhouse. Jutting out from a hillside, the upper-level restaurant is accessible by either an elevator or an open-air stairway that climbs over an entryway waterfall. The upscale-casual eatery serves classic American fare (think prime steak, salmon with beurre blanc, and braised short ribs) alongside a daily happy hour with shareables like baked scallops and fried zucchini.
78250 Highway 111, La Quinta
760-360-5991
Main Street Coffee Company
Whether you’re in the mood for an espresso drink, a casual bite to eat, or a community atmosphere, you’ll find your fix at this coffee shop in Old Town La Quinta. Fresh-baked muffins, scones, and vegan sweet rolls are an easy pick-me-up to pair with a coffee. The baristas also whip up items like avocado toast and breakfast sandwiches loaded with scrambled eggs and bacon on flaky croissants. You can order ahead online.
78100 Main St., Ste. 102, La Quinta
760-289-6283
Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant.
Arnold Palmer’s Restaurant
Beloved for its massive patio, complete with a fire pit and putting green, Arnold Palmer’s is a veritable shrine to golf’s aptly nicknamed King. If you’re into memorabilia, dinner here is a must. (There’s even a green Masters jacket on display.) And if you’re not, it’s 100 percent still worth a reservation for the live music, the hospitality, and the likelihood that you’re going to bump into a pro golfer or other incognito celebrity while you’re there. Try Palmer’s favorites: the classic meatloaf and a slice of coconut cream pie.
78164 52nd Ave., La Quinta
760-771-4653
Aspen Mills Bakery & Café
Looking for a quick and delicious option for lunch? This local chain has been in the business of baking bread, muffins, cookies, and pies for more than 25 years. Four locations around the Coachella Valley make it easy to find a wholesome sandwich or a sweet treat.
46520 Washington St., La Quinta
760-564-5266