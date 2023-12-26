7 Great Restaurants to Try in La Quinta

Old Town Taproom & Grill

The award-winning La Quinta Brewing Co. has swiped up international beer medals for a number of its locally inspired brews since opening in 2013. Poolside Blonde, Heatwave Amber Ale, and Old Town Honey Wheat are some of the brewery’s greatest hits. Set in scenic Old Town, this taproom (one of three locations) cultivates a warm and cozy vibe, indoors and out. This outpost also serves cider and wine on draft along with a menu of pub favorites, like a soft pretzel with smoked gouda beer-cheese sauce and a barbecue pulled pork sandwich. A kids menu is available upon request.

78100 Main St., Ste. 101, La Quinta

760-972-4251

Lavender Bistro

Fine dining doesn’t have to take place in a stuffy dining room. This restaurant pairs its elevated experience with an elegant patio, where guests enjoy live music and delectable fare beneath a canopy of string-lit trees. It’s an exceptional backdrop for a special occasion. Locals love the bar scene for upscale bites including Kobe beef sliders and a king crab cocktail.

78073 Calle Barcelona, La Quinta

760-564-5353