Making its Rancho Mirage Amphitheater premiere Dec. 15, A Big Band Christmas features a nine-piece swing band, tight four-part harmonies, and a trip back in time to the 1940s radio era.

Sip hot chocolate while being entertained by vintage commercials, letters to and from the boys, and all of your favorite Christmas songs all backdropped by the gorgeous San Jacinto Mountains.

Always a holiday favorite, A Big Band Christmas was written and produced by Joshua Carr and his partner, Ray Limon of LimonCarr’s Desert Theatricals. Recent transplants to Rancho Mirage, LimonCarr has been wowing audiences with their productions in Orange County and San Diego for over 20 years.

Carr began his career as an actor/singer and added producer/musical director/conductor shortly there after. He has mounted over 300 events including Broadway musicals, variety shows, tribute bands and celebrity appearances with Mitzi Gaynor, Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones, Rich Little, Cloris Leachman, Vicki Lawrence, Jo Anne Worley, Rex Smith, Renee Taylor and Joe Bologna, Debby Boone, Cathy Rigby and Michael Learned. This year Carr puts on his musical director/conductor hat again while also showcasing his talents on stage as a singer/actor in A Big Band Christmas.

Choreographer and director Limon’s career as a dancer and choreographer is just as vast and impressive as Carr’s. Four time Craig Noel award nominee for direction and choreography, Ray has directed over 300 productions across the country including South Pacific starring John Raitt, Christmas with Carol Channing at the Agua Caliente Casino in Palm Desert, and Liza Minelli’s Men alive Concert at the Orange County Performing Arts, Center.

He has staged countless shows and special events for Disneyland and Walt Disney World, including Walt Disney Worlds 4th of July Spectacular, the internationally televised Super Bowl XXI halftime show, and the opening to the Tournament of Roses Parade. Add the film to that list of achievements – he was also in Staying Alive with John Travolta